Young Hurlers and Camogie Stars Shine at John West Féile na nGael Finals in Wexford

Hundreds of young camogie and hurling players from across the country and from areas as far flung as London and New York have been competing in Wexford today for the John West Féile na nGael national finals.

The event has been taking place at the Halo Tiles GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns, and other local venues including Faythe Harriers GAA grounds, Rathnure and Duffry Rovers.

While top-tier teams compete in Wexford, regional finals are also being held across the country for clubs outside the top division.

The national finals for Gaelic football and ladies’ football, Féile Peile na nÓg, are set for next Saturday in Derry.

