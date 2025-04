A young leaving cert Student from Wexford was seriously injured in a road traffic collision at the Weekend.

The 18 year old male was the sole occupant of the single vehicle incident which occured on Sunday Morning at 6am in Garryvadden upper in Blackwater.

Emergency services attended the scene and the young man was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí conducted a full technical examination and are now appealing for anyone with any information on the crash to contact them.

Related