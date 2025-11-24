Young Wexford Voices Shape Ireland’s EU Presidency at Second Seanad na nÓg Event

The second Seanad na nÓg event took place on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at Leinster House, with Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Senator Mark Daly, Leas-Chathaoirleach Senator Maria Byrne and Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley all in attendance. The event brought together 60 delegates under the age of 18, representing Comhairle na nÓg and other youth organisations, to discuss their priorities for Ireland’s EU Presidency in 2026, including two from Co. Wexford.

This significant event gave young people the opportunity to voice their concerns and recommendations directly to the Irish government, ahead of the country assuming the Presidency of the EU.

The young delegates at Seanad na nÓg focused on several critical issues facing their generation. Their priorities for the Irish government to consider in the lead-up to the EU Presidency in 2026 included:

Peace and Security: Addressing the challenges of a digital world, including the threat of deepfakes.

Climate Action: Promoting inclusive and cooperative approaches to tackling the climate crisis.

Education & Youth: Advocating for better mental health support in education and more resources for special education.

Cost of Living: Examining the economic pressures faced by young people, especially those with disabilities.

Substance Misuse: Promoting early intervention and mental health supports to prevent substance misuse.

Children in Care: Improving outcomes for children in the care system.

Equality: Continuing the fight for equality and standing in solidarity with those affected by inequality.

At the end of the day, the delegates made a series of recommendations to the government, which will be considered as part of Ireland’s EU Presidency agenda in June 2026. Cathaoirleach Senator Daly thanked the young delegates for their valuable contributions and for making Seanad na nÓg a reality.

Photo caption:

Charlie and Ella from County Wexford, with Cathaoirleach Senator Mark Daly and Leas-Chathaoirleach Senator Maria Byrne at Seanad na nÓg 2025 at Leinster House.

