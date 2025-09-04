Young Wexford woman living with endometriosis speaks out

A young Wexford woman is calling for urgent reform in how endometriosis is treated in Ireland.Hollie Barr says Doctors didn’t believe her pain describing her long battle for a diagnosis which has resulted in tooth loss.

She says the healthcare system has failed her, with years of delays, and a lack of proper support.Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women, but campaigners say it’s still being ignored at policy level. Hollie’s story isn’t unique – and that’s exactly the problem. Thousands of women across Ireland are in similar positions, fighting invisible battles and feeling ignored by a system not designed with them in mind.

Endometriosis often requires surgical intervention, yet in Ireland, patients can face waiting times of years for treatment. Hollie says she feels totally let down by the system meant to support her.Hollie spoke earlier on Morning Mix about the struggles she faced trying to get a diagnosis.

