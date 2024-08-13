Young Wexford Woman loses her life in road collision

A woman in her 20s has died in a three-vehicle crash in County Wexford.

A truck, a van and a car collided on the N25 at Barntown, outside Wexford town, at about 6.30 this morning.

The woman, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene is currently sealed off for a technical examination, and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

