Young Woman Dies After Being Struck by Car in Enniscorthy Crash

A young woman, seriously injured in a crash in County Wexford yesterday (Saturday), has died.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened in Curraghgraigue, outside Enniscorthy, at about 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The pedestrian, aged in her late 20s, was rushed to Wexford General Hospital with serious injuries, where she has since passed away.

The driver, a man in his 20s, received medical assessment at the scene.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but reopened later on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

It brings to three the number of lives lost on the roads in the last 24 hours.

