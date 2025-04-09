Your Health Matters Roadshow in Gorey Today & Tomorrow

The Irish Cancer Society’s ‘Your Health Matters’ Roadshow will be in Gorey Shopping Centre, from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday April 9th and Thursday April 10th, free of charge.

Members of the public are invited to come along for free and speak with specialist cancer nurses to ask any questions they may have and seek support and advice. The roadshow will be opposite Elverys, and Holland & Barrett.

No booking is required, just walk in. Available at the Roadshow are free blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) and carbon monoxide (CO) readings and information on cancer prevention, screening, and ways to help spot the early signs of cancer. A referral for a GP can also be arranged where further help is required.

With April being Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, this month’s free health check will have a specific focus on bowel health.

Around 2,500 people will be diagnosed with bowel cancer each year and it is the second most common cause of cancer-related death in Ireland. The earlier bowel cancer is detected the better the outcome for the patient.

Signs and symptoms of bowel cancer include:

Changes in your poo that last longer than 3 weeks. A lump, pain, or bloating in your tummy. Feeling you have not emptied your bowel fully. Losing weight for no reason. Blood in your poo, which may look red or black. Feeling very tired or breathless. Bleeding from your bottom.

Early detection and diagnosis of cancer is essential to improve health outcomes. When cancer is diagnosed early, it can improve the quality of life of those living with cancer, increase survival and reduce the severity of treatment. Many patients find it difficult to or do not attend GP visits even when they are experiencing potential cancer symptoms.

The ‘Your Health Matters’ Roadshow initiative seeks to change this by promoting positive lifestyle changes, increasing awareness of cancer symptoms, and improving medical care-seeking behaviour for the early signs of cancer.

In 2024, the roadshow travelled to 26 different locations around the country, engaging with over 27,300 people about the signs and symptoms of cancer.

Related