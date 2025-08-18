“You’re Never Too Old”: Eamonn’s 90th Birthday Skydive Raises Over €26,000 for Jack and Jill Foundation

Wexford man Eamonn Keogh marked his 90th birthday with a leap of a lifetime — jumping out of a plane in a charity skydive that has so far raised nearly €26,000 for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. His goal was €5,000 — but his courage and story inspired hundreds of donations, funding over 1,500 hours of in-home nursing care for children with complex needs.

Reflecting on the jump, Eamonn said with a grin:

“When I jumped out first, I thought it was awful… but once I got through that, it was fine. I came down no problem. The first bit was the worst.”

Despite the nerves, the sense of purpose carried him through.

“I wanted to help someone else. I never thought I’d raise this much.”

Eamonn’s love for staying active has kept him fit and healthy into his 90s.

“I always walked, worked hard, played football and went to the gym,” he said.

His grandson Harry wasn’t surprised at the jump.

“He’s still out walking the farm, driving machinery, and playing golf a couple of times a month. People that know him weren’t shocked — just proud.”

The idea for the jump came unexpectedly while watching TV.

“I saw an 80-year-old woman skydiving, and I said to myself, if she can do it, so can I.”

What started as a thought turned into a major fundraiser — and a powerful message to others.

“You’re never too old to do something new,” Eamonn said.

Eamonn chose to support the Jack and Jill Foundation, a cause very close to his heart — and one with a personal family connection.

“He’s done it all for Jack and Jill,” said Harry. “That’s the kind of man he is.”

The money raised — nearly €26,000 — will provide 1,500 hours of specialist care for families who need it most.

“That’s an incredible legacy,” said Harry. “People will remember this long after he’s gone.”

While family and friends gathered to watch, instructor Vinnie shared what made the moment special:

“It’s always inspiring when someone older does this. It’s not easy to jump from a plane, and Eamonn just embraced it.”

After the jump, the celebrations began — with Eamonn treating the 50 or so supporters to a well-earned meal.

“Don’t think. Just do it,” Vinnie added. “It’s the most fun thing in the world.”

Eamonn’s message is clear:

“If you’re thinking you’re too old to try something new — you’re not.”

To support Eamonn’s fundraiser or learn more about the work of the Jack and Jill Foundation, visit jackandjill.ie.

