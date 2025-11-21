Youth Night Across Wexford – Free Events for Young People

Tonight young people across County Wexford are invited to take part in Youth Night a nationwide event celebrating youth work and offering a range of free activities.

Organised by FDYS the event will take place at volunteer-led youth clubs and youth projects across the county. Open to all young people aged 11 to 25, no prior membership is required and activities will begin around 6 PM with full event details available on the FDYS website

A special treasure hunt will kick off at 3 PM in Min Ryan Park taking advantage of daylight hours, where participants can enjoy a fun, clue-solving adventure. In addition to Min Ryan other activities include a market in Bunclody showcasing arts and crafts by local youth, a movie launch and red carpet event in Wexford Town and events in Gorey, Enniscorthy and other local towns.

Youth clubs in Raheen, Bridgetown and Rosslare will also be hosting celebrations.

Youth Night provides an opportunity for young people to engage in positive community-focused activities and discover the value of non-formal education which plays a vital role in building confidence well-being and a sense of belonging.

FDYS hopes that the event will encourage new participants to get involved in local youth services with the goal of fostering ongoing community involvement and personal growth.

This event is part of a broader “Oíche na hÓige” which was inspired by Culture Night

Listen back here to Kieran Donohoe CEO of FDYS

