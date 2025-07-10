Youth Voices Drive Push for Safer Online Spaces in Ireland

Ministers Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Norma Foley have welcomed recommendations from the National Youth Assembly of Ireland (NYAI) aimed at making online spaces safer and healthier for children and young people.

The Assembly, held this week, focused on Youth Online Health and brought together young people aged 12–24 to share their experiences and shape youth-led proposals for the Government’s Online Health Taskforce.

Their insights will directly inform the Taskforce’s final report, due in October 2025.

Minister Carroll MacNeill praised the delegates for their input, saying their voices are “the most important today” in tackling digital challenges. Minister Foley added that the Assembly’s work offers “invaluable contributions” rooted in real-life experience.

Taskforce Chair Jillian van Turnhout emphasised the importance of listening to young people, calling them “the true experts on their digital experiences.”

Related