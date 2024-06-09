Latest Co. Wexford Local Elections Results

The counting of votes in the local elections in six districts across Co. Wexford has resumed.

Just after 11 O’ clock last night the Returning Officer Michael Drea said he was suspending the count for the night. All day yesterday 120 counting staff sorted and checked thousands of ballot papers for each individual candidate in preparation for the start of the count proper this morning. So far no candidate has been formally elected in Co. Wexford. A first count declaration is expected around mid-morning. Here is the moment that the Returning Officer Michael Drea made the announcement last night:

Gorey Electoral Area

In the Gorey Area based on yesterday’s tally figures the first four seats will be secured by Fianna Fail’s Donal Kenny, first time independent candidate Nicky Boland, Fine Gael’s Anthony Donohue and Fianna Fail’s Joe O’ Sullivan. Fine Gael’s Darragh McDonald could also take a seat. But the battle for the final seat will be between Sinn Fein’s Fionntain O Sulleabhain and Independent Jimmy Fleming.

Outgoing Fianna Fail Councillor Andrew Bolger is at risk of loosing his seat. However, he says he is not giving just yet:

Kilmuckridge Electoral Area

In Kilmuckridge, Independent Councillor Mary Farrell has taken the first seat. Fianna Fail Councillor Pip Breen and Fine Gael’s Oliver Walsh will take the seccond & third seats. There will be a battle for the final seat and outgoing Fianna Fail Councillor Willie Kavanagh will be fighting to regain his position.

Wexford Electoral Area

In the Wexford District, the first five seats will be secured by Labour’s George Lawlor, Fianna Fail’s Gary Laffan, first time candidate Robbie Staples from Fine Gael, Independent Leonard Kelly and Sinn Fein’s Tom Forde. The fight for the final two seats will be between Labour candidates Vicky Clancy Barron and Catherine Biddy Walsh. Independent Alliance candidate Dave Ryan and Sinn Fein’s Davy Hynes could be in a battle for the final seat.

Outgoing Labour Councillor says he is thrilled by the support given to him by the people of Wexford:

New first time candidate, Fine Gael’s Robbie Staples is expected to take the second seat and he is delighted with the support shown to him:

Enniscorthy Electoral Area

In the Enniscorthy District Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne, Fianna Fail’s Aidan Browne, Fianna Fail’s Barbara Anne Murphy and Independent councillors Jackser Owens and John O’ Rourke will take the first five seats. The tallies suggest first time candidate Pat Kehoe of Fine Gael is likely to take the last seat. Cathal Byrne will top the poll today and he has thanked his family, his campaign team and the people of the town for their votes:

New Ross Electoral Area

In the New Ross area Pat Barden of the Independent Alliance, Marty Murphy Independent, Fianna Fail’s Michael Sheehan, Fianna Fail’s John Fleming and Fine Gael’s Bridin Murphy are expected to take the first five seats. There’s going to be a real battle for the final seat between outgoing Councillor Fianna Fail’s Michael Whelan, Independent John Dwyer, outgoing Councillor Independent Anthony Connick and Sinn Fein’s Kaley Goodison.

Rosslare Electoral District

In the Rosslare District, Aontu Councillor Jim Codd, Independent Councillor Ger Carthy, Fine Gael’s Frank Staples and Fianna Fail’s Lisa McDonald will take the first four seats. The final seat will be a battle between candidates from Sinn Fein and the Independent Alliance.

Outgoing Councillor Jim Codd, whose father recently passed away, said his family would be very proud of his achievement:

European Election – Ireland South

The counting of votes in the European elections also gets underway around now. With the Government parties doing much better than many predicted in the local elections, the focus will now turn to the European ones. There are 14 seats up for grabs. While in Ireland South early tally indications are Billy Kelleher and Michael McNamara are performing strongly.

Local Election Tally Figures

Our News Editor, Alan Corcoran, analyses the Tally Figures from the Wexford, Enniscorthy and Gorey electoral areas:

Our reporter, Michael Doyle, analyses the Tally Figures from the New Ross and Rosslare electoral areas:

