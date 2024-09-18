The nationwide search for A New Local Hero is heating up, with Dakota Venn-Keane announced as South East Radio’s Local Hero! as part of Irish Music Month.

Dakota will go forward onto the final long-list, which will include representatives from each of the 21 participating stations from across the Country.

AYDA, Andrew Berry and Will Troy made up the rest of the stiff competition.

The Local Heroes – all 20+ of them – will be revealed in a series of announcements this week. Watch this space for regular news updates!

Introducing Dakota Venn-Keane New Ross native Dakota Venn-Keane grew up in a music-swathed household, with his father involved in songwriting and rock bands for years. Having began to pen his own tunes at 16, the now 19-year-old cites a broad range of influences, ranging from AC/DC to 21 Pilots. A student of music production and technology at SETU in Waterford, the acoustic version of his song ‘Seventeen’ exhibited a catchy, Catfish and the Bottlemen-like indie charm. The future is bright in the sunny South East. A panel of industry experts will then choose just six acts to go forward and play at the special showcase event in The Academy, Dublin on Tuesday 15 October 2024.

