Nationwide Garda alert following ‘ram raid’ in Wexford

A nationwide Garda alert has reportedly been issued for a crime gang which “ram raided” several shops across the country.

Last weekend, Joyces Expert in Clonard Retail Park was targeted while Ace Motor Factors was burgled in Newbawn.

It’s believed the group has carried out eight organised robberies, in Dublin, Westmeath, Kildare, Meath, Roscommon and Galway as well as Wexford.

The Irish Independent reports the group has stolen thousands of euro worth of goods, and carried out significant criminal damage in its “crime spree”.

The paper reports at least six people are involved in the gang, and a regional co-ordinated investigation is now underway.