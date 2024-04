Shannon Sweeney and Niamh Fay have secured Ireland’s first medals at the European Championships in Belgrade.

Mayo boxer Sweeney beat Spain’s Laura Fuertes Fernandez by unanimous decision to advance to the light-flyweight semi-finals.

While Fay was given a quarter-final walkover, and is guaranteed a podium place in the bantamweight division.

Kellie Harrington, Lisa O’Rourke and Aoife O’Rourke can also guarantee themselves at least a bronze with victories this evening.