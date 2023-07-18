Pietas annual reports shows that Wexford received 2000 in-person counselling hours

Irelands national suicide prevention charity Pieta received nearly 100,000 calls and texts last year, according to Pietas latest annual report

In Wexford over 500 people were supported with in-person counselling at their new local centre in Drinagh. That equates to 2000 free hours of counselling.

Stephanie Manahan CEO of Pieta says that they have also worked with Wexford schools to support mental health and wellbeing through the Amber flag programme.

Pieta are encouraging men to reach out and seek help if they feel like they are not doing so well.