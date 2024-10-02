150 Emergency Workers Stage Major Plane Crash Drill on Mount Leinster

The emergency services staged a major incident exercise today, involving a simulated plane crash on Mount Leinster, near the Carlow-Wexford border.

Around 150 personnel from the fire services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE, and local authorities took part in the drill, one of the largest of its kind in recent years.

A 60-foot aircraft fuselage and live fire were used to create a realistic crash scene, with actors playing injured passengers.

The exercise tested the readiness and cooperation of emergency teams from the South East region.

Officials highlighted the importance of such drills for inter-agency collaboration and preparedness.

This simulation follows three years of emergency planning and training among the participating agencies.

