SETU Wexford Campus is personal priority for Simon Harris

Wexford is set to see significant developments in its university campus, with a recent announcement confirming progress on the South East Technological University (SETU) expansion.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed that Wexford County Council is nearing completion of the Compulsory Purchase Order process for the 48.5-acre site, which will facilitate the new campus.

The council is collaborating with SETU to create a master plan for the site, which has now reached the tender stage.

Additionally, funding from the National Training Fund, amounting to €1.5 billion over six years, is now available to support this project.

Speaking on Morning Mix The Taoiseach emphasized that this initiative represents a transformative opportunity for education in Wexford and is a personal priority for him.

