St Bernardettes Relics bringing joy to many

In September and October, the relics of Saint Bernadette will embark on a historic pilgrimage, visiting all 26 dioceses across Ireland, including a stop at St Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy.

The International Marian Shrine at Lourdes holds a cherished place in the hearts of many Irish people, with numerous pilgrims making the journey there since the apparitions of Our Lady to Saint Bernadette in 1858.

This year, residents of Wexford will have the unique chance to experience the spirit of Lourdes locally.

Wexford locals can view the relics at St Aidan’s Cathedral on September 23 and 24, with a complete itinerary available on the official Saint Bernadette website.

Bishop Ger Nash explained the significance of the relics when speaking on Morning Mix earlier

Related