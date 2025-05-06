Six Wexford Exhibitors Announced for Bord Bia Bloom 2025

Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s premier festival of flowers, food, and fun, has announced that six exhibitors from County Wexford will take part in this year’s event, running from May 29 to June 2, 2025, in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Three Wexford-based nurseries will be showcasing their gardening expertise: Hyland’s Nursery from Gorey will make its Bloom debut, while Irish Fuchsia Nursery in Monamolin and Kilmurry Nursery from Gorey return to the popular Nursery Village. Alongside show gardens and floral demonstrations, visitors can enjoy interactive workshops and botanical art exhibits.

Wexford’s food talent will be well-represented at the Food Village and Bloom Inn. Killowen Farm from Enniscorthy brings its artisan yogurt and cream cheese; Wexford Home Preserves from New Ross will showcase its award-winning jams and relishes; and O’Neills Dry Cure Bacon Co., also in Enniscorthy, will present its premium bacon products.

Organisers are encouraging families and garden lovers alike to plan their visit, with tickets available now at BordBiaBloom.com.

Children under 16 go free with a paying adult.

