An absolute disgrace

A Wexford Councillor is calling for a deserted site in Hookless Village to be immediately CPO’d

The former leisure centre in the Hook, Fethard-on-Sea, has over recent years deteriorated with broken glass, fire-hazards, debris and stagnant water on site.

The Leisure centre can be easily accessed particularly by children and toddlers.

Labour councillor george Lawlor said, “It was a complete and utter disgrace almost a year after he visited the site that this was still happening”

Mr Lawlor said Wexford County Council were moving towards putting the property on the derelict sites list but that the situation needs to be acted on.

