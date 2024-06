Rhasidat Adeleke is poised to return to the Ireland women’s four by four hundred metres relay team for tonight’s European final in Rome.

The team – featuring Wexford woman Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley – won yesterday’s heat in a time of three minutes, 24 point 81 seconds.

They’re due on track this evening shortly after 8pm.

Five Irish athletes compete in the final of the men’s 10-thousand metres, while Andrew Coscoran is in the men’s 15-hundred metres final.