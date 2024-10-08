Senior Hurling Quarter Final cancelled again

Last night’s scheduled Pettitts Senior Hurling quarter final St Anne’s vs The Rapparees was cancelled 15 minutes before the throw in.

There was a torrential downpour at 7PM and eventually Referee Justin Heffernan deemed the pitch unsafe and unplayable.

The game was originally postponed on Saturday night because of Floodlight failure.

The match has been re-fixed for Saturday next and will be part of a triple header at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Starting at 12pm with the Irish Independent U18 Premier Football Final, Starlight vs Ballynastragh Gaels, at 2pm The Dominic Smyth Electrical Senior Football semi final, Castletown vs Crossabeg Ballymurn & at 4pm The Pettitts Senior Hurling Quarter Final, St Anne’s vs The Rapperees