Two Wexford Soccer clubs to receive funding

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne T.D. has confirmed that two soccer clubs in County Wexford will share a grant totaling €36,000 for the development of pitch-side walking track facilities.

Minister Browne expressed his delight at the funding, stating that Curracloe United will receive €25,000, while Forth Celtic AFC will be allocated €11,000.

He said that these walking tracks will be accessible to everyone in the community, including individuals with mobility issues such as older adults and wheelchair users.

By supporting sports clubs in providing safe and accessible facilities, the initiative aims to encourage physical activity and foster connections among community members, ultimately reducing social isolation.