Calls for Refugee Co-ordinator in Enniscorthy

Independent Wexford Councillor Verona Murphy has called for a permanent Refugee Co-ordinator to be employed in Enniscorthy.

Ms. Murphy has today commended the work of Suzanne O’Leary and her volunteers in accommodating and integrating Ukrainian refugees by helping them get school places, accommodation and employment.

Ms. O’Leary has since taken up full time employment elsewhere leaving a need to fill the role in the area to co-ordinate the large Ukrainian community in Enniscorthy and allow them to continue to integrate.

Speaking on Morning Mix Deputy Murphy said that that she is in talks with ministers and Wexford County Council in the hopes of securing the position.