A Wexford Councillor is calling for emergency legislation to allow 222 houses be built in Ardcavan.

The building of the homes was rejected by An Bord Pleanála due to zoning issues having lapsed.

Due to this hiatus no large housing development can be built until the town plan is adapted in late 2024 or the plan is varied.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Fianna Fáil Councillor Lisa McDonald says she has written to the housing Minister to try and solve this problem.