Cannabis worth an estimated €485,800 seized in New Ross

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí in New Ross were conducting mobile patrols and came upon a single vehicle road traffic collision in New Ross, Co. Wexford on the afternoon of Sunday 16th July, 2023.At approximately 3pm, Gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured. Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800. The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. The male driver, aged in his mid 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co. Wexford where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.