Wexford Road Safety Campaign Aimed At Young Children

A road safety initiative in Wexford aimed at very young children has been hailed as a huge success.

Children as young as age 3 in South Wexford took part in the Beep Beep Beep initiative run by the Garda Siochána in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority.

In addition to learning about how to use the road safely, the children were also afforded an opportunity to learn more about how to use speed detection equipment, and how to turn on the squad car’s blue lights.

Many childcare facilities across the county took part in the initiative, including Junglebox Childcare Centre in Wexford town, the FAB project in Ferndale and First Friends Childcare in Glynn.

Ashling Rowan’s four year old son Thomas attends First Friends in Glynn.

She says Thomas was very excited about his experience and is now all about road safety.

