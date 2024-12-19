Countdown is on for Wexford Sports Clubs

Former Irish rugby international, Donncha O’Callaghan has issued a call to sports clubs in Wexford reminding members that the countdown is on to the 31st January closing date by which applications for a €5,000 award under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative must be made.

Noting the benefit to be gained by the award, the popular broadcaster and adjudicator confirmed that “entry is open to all clubs irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal, or gender, including those whose application may have been unsuccessful previously.”

Now in its fifth year, the annual initiative has already seen funding of over €500,000 distributed to clubs across the 26 counties, of which €20,000 has come to Co. Wexford with successful applicants Kilmore United FC (2021), Menapians Athletic Club (2022), Aspire Gymnastics Academy, Kiltealy (2023) and Naomh Éanna GAA Club (2024) receiving €5,000 in each case.

Further information can be viewed at www.TexacoSupportforSport.com

