Irish Heritage Trust Welcomes Four New Directors

The Irish Heritage Trust, Ireland’s national independent heritage organization, has announced the appointment of four new directors to its board: Mark Bennett, Susan Cook, Patricia Kenny, and Séamus O’Grady.

Founded in 2006, the Trust manages four landmark heritage properties: 11 Parnell Square in Dublin (its headquarters), Fota House and Gardens in Cork, Johnstown Castle Estate in Wexford, and Strokestown Park & The National Famine Museum in Roscommon. In 2024, restoration work began on 11 Parnell Square, a €5.2 million project funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and philanthropic donations, set to complete in 2025. Additionally, the Trust, in partnership with ESB, is developing a new museum on Lower Fitzwilliam Street in Dublin, with planning permission granted.

Ger Aherne, Chairman of the Trust, expressed his enthusiasm for the new directors, noting their expertise in finance, governance, climate strategy, HR, and strategic leadership. He emphasized that their contributions will support the Trust’s Strategic Plan 2023-33. Aherne also thanked outgoing directors Caroilin Callery and Mark Henry for their service.

New Board Members

Mark Bennett brings 25 years of international experience in environmental strategy, currently serving as Senior Director of Climate Strategy and Decarbonisation at Goodbody Clearstream. He has held leadership roles in sustainability projects and co-founded an IoT startup.

Susan Cook, based in London, has over 30 years of financial expertise, having served as CFO of Global Ship Lease and held senior roles at P&O Group. She is deeply involved in heritage organizations like Historic Royal Palaces and Landmark Trust.

Patricia Kenny, with more than 20 years of executive experience, has led HR and transformation efforts at Aer Rianta International, the Central Bank of Ireland, and other global organizations. Her work focuses on aligning business strategy with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

Séamus O’Grady, originally from County Roscommon, brings over three decades of experience in governance, risk management, and strategic leadership. He served as Ireland’s Ambassador to Malawi, Zambia, and Namibia and has worked as a Chartered Accountant in international financial management.

The Trust is governed by a voluntary board and follows best practices in governance, including director rotation. Its mission is to preserve and share Ireland’s cultural and natural heritage, collaborating with local and national governments, as well as corporate and private stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.irishheritagetrust.ie.

