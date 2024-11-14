East Coast Sports Hub – Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund Award

Wexford County Council is delighted to receive word that a grant of €4.9 million has been allocated under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, for the first phase development of a new sports complex at the former St. Waleran’s Demesne site to the north of Gorey. Wexford County Council is match funding the project which will have a total budget of around €10 million.

The first phase of the new sports and activities hub will provide facilities for minority sports including hockey, cricket, and athletics, with new playing fields and looped walking tracks throughout. Phase 2 will include facilities to cater for cycling and basketball with a new indoor community sports building. Full planning permission has been approved earlier this year for the entire project with architects Ailtiri. Wexford County Council established a steering group two years ago with membership comprising representatives from Gorey Hockey Club, Croghan Athletics Club, Gorey Cricket Club, Gorey Cycling Club, Gorey Basketball Club in addition to council officials and Dr. Yvonne Byrne.

Speaking about the funding announcement Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Cllr. Pip Breen said “This is wonderful news, I was chair of the steering group and want to commend the clubs where I witnessed first-hand the hard work that was put into the planning, design, and funding application for this project. This will be a game changer not just for Gorey but the entire East Coast. I would like to thank Ministers Catherine Martin and Thomas Byrne and Senator Malcom Byrne for their support.”

Gorey Kilmuckridge MD Chair Cllr Oliver Walsh said “It is great to see the efforts of the partner clubs, and officials rewarded in this way. €10 million is a significant investment in sports and activities in the county and I am proud that Wexford County Council has undertaken to provide funding to the project. I also want to thank my fellow councillors of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District for their support in prioritising this project. The initiative forms part of the St Waleran’s Masterplan which will provide a new neighbourhood in Gorey with housing, community, and sports facilities. I am excited to see this project progressing to provide the pitches and tracks and a home for minority sports in Co. Wexford and the region.”

