Survivors of brain injury in Wexford call on election candidates to ‘fight for their lives’

For too many people in Ireland, surviving a brain injury isn’t where the fight ends – it’s where it begins. That’s according to the national charity Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABI Ireland), which launched its ‘Fight for our Lives’ campaign in Wexford ahead of the forthcoming general election. The campaign calls on candidates to uphold the human rights of brain injury survivors and give them the chance to live the lives they fought so hard for.

Brain injury survivors who attend the organisation’s Clubhouse in Wexford discussed the campaign with election candidates at an event hosted yesterday, Wednesday November 13th. They shared their lived experience and spoke about the benefits of attending the Clubhouse, where they are supported by ABI Ireland’s rehabilitation team. Family members also spoke about how the Clubhouse plays a valuable part in supporting their loved ones to adjust to their new lives.

Clubhouse members also took the opportunity to highlight the vital importance of long-term rehabilitation and the key role it plays in enabling them to rebuild their lives in their own homes and communities. They noted that the Clubhouse service in Wexford is not properly funded and let the candidates know that securing funding to sustain the service is a top priority.

Brain injury survivor and Clubhouse member, Tommy Nolan spoke at the event about how accessing the Clubhouse has supported his recovery from stroke:

“When I had a stroke, my life was turned upside down overnight. I was lucky to recover from the initial trauma, but when I was discharged from acute hospital I had to adjust to a completely different way of life. My physical movements were impaired. I had difficulty with walking and writing as I lost use of my hand. I lost a great deal of confidence and felt very isolated.

“The ABI Ireland Clubhouse here in Wexford has been a lifeline. I’ve met others impacted by brain injury who experience some of the same challenges I do. I take part in activities that support my rehabilitation and it helps structure my week. My confidence is coming back. I’ve started speaking at education and information events, sharing my experience of stroke and brain injury with others.”

Tommy is one of the Clubhouse members who contributed to a new piece of art unveiled at the event on Wednesday, inspired by the ‘Fight for our Lives’ campaign. The artwork, titled “This is our Lives”, reflects the diverse and often complex challenges faced by survivors, including a lack of awareness of the rehabilitation needs of people living with the effects of a brain injury, and unequal access to rehabilitation close to their homes.

“52 people in this country suffer a brain injury every day. In an instant their lives, and the lives of their families are changed forever”, said Natasha Sinnott, Interim Community and Case Manager for Wexford and Waterford.

“Anyone who has survived that trauma should be able to get the support they need to rebuild their lives, no matter where they live. But years of underinvestment in community rehabilitation services and a failure to implement national policy have left thousands of survivors and families feeling lost and abandoned on their recovery journey.

With the right support at the right time, survivors of brain injury can regain much of their independence. We see the tangible, positive impacts of rehabilitation in settings like our Wexford Clubhouse. It is critical, for members and families, that these valuable services are funded for the long-term.”

In its campaign, ABI Ireland is asking election candidates to fight for the lives of brain injury survivors by:

Raising awareness of the rehabilitation needs of people with a brain injury and their families in the Dáil.

of the rehabilitation needs of people with a brain injury and their families in the Dáil. Advocating to prioritise funding for long term rehabilitation services for people with brain injury, to address the massive gaps and postcode lottery for services.

services for people with brain injury, to address the massive gaps and postcode lottery for services. Making ABI Ireland financially sustainable, so that it can continue to deliver in the community.

More information about ABI Ireland’s Fight for our Lives campaign can be found on its website:

https://www.abiireland.ie/campaigns/fight-for-our-lives/

