Every restored home is a step towards a brighter, more sustainable future for Wexford

Wexford County Council have exceeded €3m in payments under the Croi Conaithe Grant Scheme. The Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council along with the Cathaoirligh of the 5 municipal Districts and staff marked the occasion to highlight and promote the availability of the vacant homes refurbishment grant.

This grant allows people to renovate vacant and derelict properties and bring them back into use for rental or private use.

Wexford County Council have held roadshows to promote this grant and have received over 400 applications to date. This grant is very effective in addressing the blight that vacancy and dereliction can cause. The “Regeneration Unit” have been very proactive in promoting it and working with applicants in making the process as seamless as possible.

The Grant is up to €50,000 for a vacant property and €70,000 for a derelict property so it is a significant contribution towards restoration. All details are on the Wexford County Council website and the regeneration unit are here to help. If you own a property that may qualify for the grant, contact our regeneration team today to explore how you can be part of this positive change.

