Student bursary award created in honour of the late Wexford journalist and author Nick Sheridan

A student bursary award has been created in honour of Wexford journalist and author Nick Sheridan who died suddenly last year at the age of 32.

The Nick Sheridan Memorial Bursary has been created by BBC Scotland, where Nick most recently worked, STV, and the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), where he was a part-time lecturer.

Nick presented programmes on BBC Scotland including Drivetime, the Nine and Seven Days, and had previously been consumer affairs correspondent for BBC Scotland News.Launching at the start of the 2025 academic year, successful bursary candidate will receive £1,500 (€1,778), as well as a week’s paid work experience at BBC Scotland and STV after graduation.

The bursary will go to a final-year student studying either the BA (Hons) television, radio & podcast production course or BA (Hons) journalism/sport journalism course at UWS, selected on the basis of their third-year coursework.

Nick was just 32 years old when he died after a brief illness yesterday.

The talented author was a former RTÉ news2day presenter, before moving to Glasgow. Sheridan also published several books – including one for young journalists in 2021 called Breaking News: How to Tell What’s Real from What’s Rubbish. He later wrote a mystery series for children which included The Case of the Runaway Brain and The Case of the Phantom Treasure.

Nick’s family say they are humbled and truly grateful to those involved in the project, of which Nick would be so proud.

