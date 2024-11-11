Gorey Woman Wins BMW in Breast Cancer Research Fundraising Raffle

Margaret Murphy from Gorey, Co. Wexford, was the lucky winner of a stunning BMW X2 in the ‘Win a BMW’ fundraising raffle, which supports the National Breast Cancer Research Institute at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway.

Margaret, who triumphed in the raffle, has also recently overcome her own battle with breast cancer, making this win even more special.

At the handover event, held on November 8th, 2024, Margaret was presented with the keys to her new car by Phillip Duffy, Director of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, and Caroline Loughnane, the Institute’s Chairperson. They were joined by Colm Quinn of Colm Quinn BMW, who also took part in the celebration.

In addition to Margaret’s personal victory, her husband, Ger, was by her side as she drove away in her new BMW.

Congratulations to Margaret, and we wish her safe travels on the road ahead!

