50 new jobs for Wexford as Home Instead creates new caregiving positions across the county

50 new jobs in the care sector are on the way to county Wexford.

Home Instead Wexford is creating 50 new caregiving positions across the county, to support older adults through the winter months.

The home care company provides non-medical services, from companionship to specialised dementia care, which help elderly residents stay safe and supported at home.

These roles are designed to assist older adults in maintaining social interaction, which is key to mental health and cognitive well-being.

The company has emphasised that positions are available in both rural and urban parts of Wexford, and interested applicants can find more details on how to apply at HomeInstead.ie.

