High winds and a car fire engage Wexford fire service

High winds tracked across Wexford last night (Wednesday 21st) as ex-hurricane Ernesto made its mark on the County causing issues in some places.

At approximately 8pm Wexford fire service were called to a house in Screen as the wind had blown a trampoline into some power lines. One unit was in attendance and they cordoned off the scene to allow ESB Networks to secure the lines and remove the trampoline. By 9.10pm the situation had been rectified and deemed safe.

The strong winds also rekindled a fire at The Rocks in Maudlintown. The two fire units in attendance quickly dampened down the fire.

Elsewhere, one fire unit was dispatched to attend the scene of a car fire on Distillery Road in Wexford Town at around 9pm. The fire was quickly brought under control and the car is not believed to have been an electric vehicle.

In 2023 there were 51 motor vehicle fires in the County that has almost doubled from 2021 where there were 26 car fires reported.

Meanwhile a status yellow wind warning has been issued for 11 counties.

It’ll come into effect at midnight and remain in place until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning – for all of Munster, along with Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford.

Met Éireann is warning of unseasonably strong and gusty winds, coinciding with very high tides.

Related