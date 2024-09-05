Kennedy Summer School Shines a Spotlight on New Ross and Delivers for the Local Economy 

The 2024 Kennedy Summer School has yet again lived up to its growing reputation for being wholly contemporary, modern and unafraid of challenging the ‘status quo’ with an engaging and dynamic programme driving festival goers to New Ross to enjoy the events and atmosphere.

The 2024 summer school delivered an economic impact in the region of €300,000 to the town and area for the three days.

The summer school is deliberately held outside the peak tourist season and brings significant economic benefit to the town and surrounding area with visitors from the US, the UK, France, Germany and all across Ireland, who snapped up the 1,300 tickets for the three-day summer school. Some 18 per cent of attendees hail from the international visitor market and 62 per cent from all across Ireland, with 20 per cent of attendees from Wexford and the immediate vicinity, figures which saw the New Ross economy boosted by 300,000 euros.

In addition to the direct economic benefit to the town and the national and international publicity, the Kennedy Summer School reinforces the town’s association with the Kennedy name and the relationship with key players nationally and in Irish America who have participated in the event. The festival is funded by ticket sales, along with support from New Ross Municipal District Council, Wexford County Council, the OPW, Failte Ireland and Purdue University.

Speaking of the success of the 2024 festival and the impact on the town Festival co-ordinator Sharon Doyle says, “The Kennedy Summer School is considered the most contemporary summer school in the country due to the breadth of its debates and programme and we are delighted to say that the festival is back to pre-covid levels. The Kennedy Summer School puts revenues raised back into the local economy through the booking of hospitality and an array of services required to deliver the festival, all the while drawing in visitors from overseas and all across the country. In addition, we know that those overseas visitors spend many days in Wexford on either side of the Summer School too.

2024 has been a fantastic year, we could have sold more tickets if we had the seats available, so we are looking at how we can expand the programme for 2025.”

Chair of the Kennedy Summer School Eileen Dunne, and directors Dr Brian Murphy, Larry Donnelly, Willie Kielthy, Dr Briona Nic Dhiamada, Eamonn Hore, Dr Matthew Jebb and Sinéad McSweeney continue to take the school from strength to strength.

For further details on the 2024 Kennedy Summer School and to listen back to the podcasts see www.kennedysummerschool.ie

