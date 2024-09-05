Gorey and Wexford Charity Shops Call For Public to Support Life With No Limits Campaign

Enable Ireland’s ‘Life With No Limits’ campaign takes place in September each year. It provides a platform for children and adults with disabilities who use Enable Ireland services to share their life experiences. The campaign also aims to raise much-needed funds to support the charity’s work.

Gorey residents can support the campaign by making a purchase in the Enable Ireland shops on 14 Esmonde Street, Gorey and 5 Common Quay Street, Wexford. Alternatively, they can drop a bag of quality pre-loved items into the shop, an Enable Ireland Clothes bank or the TK Maxx stores in Bridgewater Shopping Centre and Stonebridge.

Jer O’Connor is one of Enable Ireland’s 2024 Life With No Limits Champions. Jer attends Enable Ireland Adult Services. At the age of 18, he was diagnosed with Friedrich’s ataxia (FRIDA), a genetic, progressive movement disorder. Since then he has embarked on some incredible physical adventures. Adventures which have taken him soaring through the sky (he’s jumped out of a plane – twice) Jer has also been diving to great depths in the ocean, despite having had a life-long fear of water.

“When I was young, I was terrified of the water. I remember going to the beach with my family. Even trying to dip my toes in the water gave me motion sickness.

After I was diagnosed, I spent a long time putting off certain things. However, I realised that my condition was getting worse and that my time was becoming limited to do the things I wanted to do in life. I wanted to try and conquer my fears and not let anything hold me back. I told Conagh, my key worker at Enable Ireland services, about my phobia of water. She introduced me to Passion of Diving by taking me to one of their open days. They are a voluntary organisation that specialises in making scuba diving accessible to everyone. That’s when I decided I wanted to overcome my fear and achieve a diving certification.

My first day of training with Passion of Diving, I was so afraid. But the team there are amazing. They didn’t force me to do anything I didn’t want to. I was slowly introduced to the water and got familiar with the equipment. Passion of Diving were very methodical and good at slowly building your confidence. Now I trust them with my life. However, back then, my fear was getting the better of me.

But on the third day, something clicked in me. I realised that I was in no danger. I was surrounded by scuba diving instructors who would quickly pull me up if anything went wrong. I found that the fears which were limiting me were all in my head.

It was so freeing to have conquered my fears and be able to dive. I don’t feel disabled when I am under the water. It’s like my disability fades away.

To achieve the practical part of my qualification, I was fortunate to take a trip to Egypt and go diving in the Red Sea. We went for a week and spent four days diving. 20 people of mixed abilities went from Passion of Diving and they are the some of the best people I’ve met in my life.

It was a scary transition going from a still pool to the open sea where you can be thrown around by the waves. However, having my friends from Passion of Diving around me boosted my confidence. I reminded myself of my training and I was able to push those fears aside. The diving was stunning. Being among the corals, the fish and the different sea life was beautiful.

I would love to get more people with a disability interested in scuba diving, simply for the freeing feeling it gives you. I’ve learnt it’s important to be open to new opportunities in life and to not let fears or self-doubts restrict you. As well as scuba diving, I try to go skydiving at least once a year. There’s a great sense of exhilaration and freedom to do something where your disability is not a factor. When the parachute opens you get to see the world from a different perspective. It’s made me realise how small my problems are. I’m very proud of myself for taking on these challenges.”

Read Jer’s full story here – www.enableireland.ie/JersStory

Enable Ireland provides vital therapy and support services for over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities. Their services for children with disabilities and their families cover all aspects of a child’s physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence. For adults, they offer a range of services which include daycare, training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.

Dónal Kitt, Enable Ireland National Fundraising Manager comments on the campaign:

“Life With No Limits is a pivotal campaign in the Enable Ireland calendar. It helps to provide a platform for children and adults who use our services to share their stories. By spotlighting the lived experiences of people with disabilities the campaign raises awareness and helps support inclusion. It is also crucial in raising funds for Enable Ireland’s services. You can show your support by donating to one of our charity shops or online at https://url6.mailanyone.net/scanner?m=1sm6iy-0000000FXLy-31Hb&d=4%7Cmail%2F90%2F1725520200%2F1sm6iy-0000000FXLy-31Hb%7Cin6p%7C57e1b682%7C24873547%7C11296957%7C66D95ABC7C3906BB53E6EC851E8A871E&o=b.wwenalwe.lirendiea&s=H1wdrgmfJbuDm2Qt_vwPG5vbO3w. Now more than ever we need your help to raise funds. Please support our vital services for children and adults with disabilities.”

Every year, Enable Ireland needs over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering their services. The additional income generated from Enable Ireland’s shops and fundraising is crucial. Without it, the charity would not be able to meet the needs of the children and their families relying on Enable Ireland services.

