Major drugs haul in Rosslare

€2.1 Million euros worth of Cocaine has been seized in Rosslare

As part of a joint operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service, a consignment of approximately 30kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €2,100,000 (€2.1 million) was seized in Rosslare this morning

One male, aged in his 50s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána following the seizure and is currently being detained in the South Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

