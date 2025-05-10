BREAKING: Body Discovered off Wexford Coast

RNLI volunteers have retrieved a body from the water following a coordinated response involving multiple agencies off the coast of Wexford earlier this afternoon (Saturday).

In a statement to South East Radio News, Gardaí have confirmed that they were alerted to the discovery of the body off the coast of Wexford shortly before 2:00pm

The deceased male was recovered by the Coast Guard and RNLI in the Irish Sea, east of Raven Point near Curracloe, and brought to shore.

His body has been transferred to the morgue at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí say that enquiries are ongoing.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Labour TD George Lawlor has said that it is a desperately sad situation:

“Very sad news coming from off the coast of Wexford, off the coast of Curracloe this afternoon with the news of the recovery of a body by the emergency services, and the RNLI. Obviously at

this time of the year with the sun shining, you expect people to be out enjoying our beaches, but it’s sadness that is surrounding Curracloe this afternoon with the recovery of this body. As of yet, we don’t know what the overall position is with regards to the identity of the person. It may have been in the water for some time, so that will all emerge in time. But sadly, we have yet another fatality in the water off the coast of Wexford and our thoughts and prayers are with the person involved and their families.”

Related