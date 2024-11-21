McDonald’s Contributes €6.9 Million to Local Economy and Supports 206 Jobs in Wexford

In 2023, McDonald’s generated €6.9 million for the local economy in County Wexford and supported 206 jobs, according to a new report.

McDonald’s operates two restaurants in Wexford: one at the Gorey M11 Service Station and another at Drinagh Retail Park in Wexford Town.

The McDonald’s Ireland Social and Economic Impact Report reveals that McDonald’s supported 11,640 jobs across Ireland and contributed €414.6 million to the Irish economy in 2023. The report also outlines McDonald’s plan to create 1,000 new jobs over the next four years, backed by a €40 million investment.

Of the 11,640 jobs McDonald’s supports in Ireland, 8,880 are directly employed by the company and its franchisees.

The independent economic research, conducted by Lichfields, also found that in 2023, McDonald’s spent €241.7 million on Irish businesses within its supply chain. Additionally, over the last five years (2018-2023), the company invested €41.6 million to expand and upgrade its restaurant portfolio in Ireland, including new locations and refurbishments.

Since opening its first location in Ireland on Grafton Street, Dublin in 1977, McDonald’s has grown to 95 restaurants across the country, all owned and operated by 19 local franchisees.

The company commissioned the economic report to better understand its contribution to the Irish economy and its impact on local communities, employees, customers, and suppliers over the years.

Alistair Macrow, Chief Executive of McDonald’s UK&I, said: “We’ve come a long way since opening in Dublin in 1977, becoming an integral part of communities across Ireland. With the release of our new Social and Economic Impact Report, we are proud to highlight our ongoing commitment to supporting Irish communities and driving growth. I am particularly excited to announce a €40 million investment in our Irish restaurants, which will create 1,000 new jobs over the next four years.”

Macrow continued, “We are looking forward to continuing our efforts to provide great value for our customers, invest in our restaurants, support Irish suppliers, and launch new initiatives for young people in areas where they are needed most. Our long-standing commitment to Ireland is something we take great pride in, and we are excited for the future.”

Elaine Sterio, Franchisee for McDonald’s Ireland, added: “Since opening in Ireland nearly 50 years ago, McDonald’s has shown its commitment to high-quality, locally sourced food through strong relationships with partners like Kerry Group and Dawn Meats. We are proud of our local suppliers, whose dedication helps maintain the high standards of our iconic menu items, building trust in the quality of McDonald’s food.”

Sterio also noted the ongoing loyalty of McDonald’s customers and emphasized the company’s continual investment in its restaurants, incorporating new technology and innovations to improve the customer and crew experience.

“We are proud of the relationships we’ve built with local communities, employing individuals from across Ireland and partnering with local organizations and sports clubs,” she said. “At McDonald’s, we are passionate about developing our people, providing them with opportunities for career advancement and personal growth.”

Sterio concluded, “We are committed to creating jobs across Ireland, offering hands-on training and career development opportunities that enable our crew to reach their full potential.”

To view the full “McDonald’s Ireland: Our Social and Economic Impact” report, visit McDonald’s Newsroom: Link to Report.