Wexford Carrot Grower Shares His Story to Encourage Consumption of Fresh, Locally Grown, Seasonal Produce

The EU-funded ‘Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables’ Campaign, Backed by Bord Bia, Offers Recipe Ideas, Grower Insights, and Health Benefits

A Wexford-based carrot grower has partnered with Bord Bia to promote the ‘Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables’ campaign, which aims to encourage Irish millennials to eat more fresh, locally grown, and seasonal produce.

As part of this initiative, 18 Bord Bia Quality Assured growers, who cultivate a variety of fruits and vegetables such as turnips, tomatoes, strawberries, carrots, lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, and mushrooms, are featured in a video series titled ‘Out of the Ground’. This series showcases the dedication and care that go into producing top-quality fresh produce, with 13 videos currently available on the campaign website, and five more in production.

Dockrell Farms: A Look at Wexford’s Carrot Growing Process

John Dockrell, a carrot grower from Monroe, Co. Wexford, is featured in one of the ‘Out of the Ground’ videos. In the video, John explains that carrot sowing begins in late January, with the first crops ready for harvest by July, depending on the growing season. Sowing continues monthly until May, ensuring a consistent supply of fresh carrots year-round. After harvest, the carrots are carefully processed at the packhouse, where they undergo soil removal, washing, cooling, grading, and packaging. Dockrell Farms is committed to sustainability, having implemented eco-friendly practices, such as creating a wetland habitat to recycle soil from wastewater.

The ‘Out of the Ground’ Series

Launched in May 2022, the three-year, EU co-funded campaign ‘Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables’ emphasizes the health benefits of eating fresh, locally grown, in-season fruits and vegetables while offering recipe ideas on fruitnveg.ie. The ‘Out of the Ground’ video series was developed to educate Irish millennials about where their fresh produce comes from, from farm to fork. The series also highlights the sustainability advantages of supporting local growers.

The ‘Out of the Ground’ series profiles growers across Ireland, shedding light on the meticulous processes involved in producing high-quality crops. The campaign’s website also includes a ‘Local Growers and Suppliers Map,’ showcasing many of the key growers in the industry.

Lorcan Bourke, Sector Manager for Fresh Produce and Potatoes at Bord Bia, commented: “Many people may not fully appreciate the effort that goes into growing fresh produce. This campaign offers an opportunity to highlight the work of Ireland’s top growers. The 18 videos educate millennials about the essential role local farmers play in providing fresh, seasonal produce. By purchasing locally grown fruits and vegetables, consumers help sustain our farming communities for future generations.”

To learn more about how fresh, local, and in-season produce is grown, watch the ‘Out of the Ground’ series and visit fruitnveg.ie for further information and recipe inspiration. You can also follow the campaign on Instagram at @lifeisbetter.ie.