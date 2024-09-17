Michelle O Neill announces her retirement

Renowned FIFA International Assistant Referee & Wexford woman Michelle O’Neill has announced her retirement.

Michelle has enjoyed an illustrious 18-year career, during which she broke many barriers for women in sports.

She made history as the first Irish official to officiate at a FIFA World Cup Final in 2019 and was part of the first all-female officiating team at a UEFA Men’s Super Cup Final the same year.

Reflecting on her journey, Michelle has expressed gratitude for the unforgettable moments and opportunities she experienced, stating it was time for a new chapter.

