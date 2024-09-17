Back to News

Virtual Dementia Bus visits Wexford today

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

NO FEE PIC PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Communities onboard Dementia Bus for Alzheimer's Month September is World Alzheimer's Month and professional care provider, Bluebird Care, is inviting the Irish public to experience dementia, in person. A unique virtual simulator that mimics the brain fog, memory loss and disorientation of the condition is touring 20 regional centres, educating people on the reality of living with Alzheimer's. Picture shows TV Personality Maura Derrane on the bus. She explains that the initiative supports the World Alzheimer's Day call to develop a more dementia-friendly society. “The Virtual Dementia Tour is a mobile simulator so our trainees understand the world of the person with dementia. This life-changing training is scientifically developed to give those with a healthy brain an experience of dementia, so they understand best practice and environments that improve the lives of those with dementia”. The public can check the location of their nearest simulator experience online, at www.bluebirdcare.ie. There will be information and advice from dementia care specialists, as well as the eye-opening experience of the ‘dementia bus’ for people dealing with the needs of someone with dementia. TV personality Maura Derrane is a special ambassador for the awareness campaign, supporting the efforts to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer's and dementia. MORE INFO CONTACT sharon@bannerton.ie

A virtual dementia simulator bus will be based at Dunnes Stores in Wexford today

Wexford people are invited to visit the bus and undergo a series of exercises that mimic the brain fog, memory loss and disorientation of the condition of Dementia

The Bus will be available to the public from 10am-5pm

Speaking to South East Radio Michael Corcoran from Bluebird care gave an example of what people can expect, “It’s a bus that people in twos and trees go on board and try to undergo a series of
exercises, like putting on goggles, headphones, gloves, having spikes in their shoes,  to give some sense of what it can be like living with dementia.”

All are welcome to visit the bus

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave