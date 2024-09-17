Virtual Dementia Bus visits Wexford today

A virtual dementia simulator bus will be based at Dunnes Stores in Wexford today

Wexford people are invited to visit the bus and undergo a series of exercises that mimic the brain fog, memory loss and disorientation of the condition of Dementia

The Bus will be available to the public from 10am-5pm

Speaking to South East Radio Michael Corcoran from Bluebird care gave an example of what people can expect, “It’s a bus that people in twos and trees go on board and try to undergo a series of

exercises, like putting on goggles, headphones, gloves, having spikes in their shoes, to give some sense of what it can be like living with dementia.”

All are welcome to visit the bus

