More vandalism in Redmond Park as Disabled table is smashed with a rock

A further act of vandalism has taken place in Redmond Park in Wexford Town. Wexford Working Mens Club made the discovery on Friday morning that one of the tables that they made for the disabled had been ‘smashed with a rock’.

Martin Haughton, Chairman of the Wexford Working Mens Club said that they made the discovery when they went litter picking last week.

This comes following a previous incident where the seats were also broken four weeks ago.

The club say that they have now removed the table and will not reinstate in until there is active CCTV in place in the park.

Martin said that they are “determined to replace the table as it has been really well used in the park, there is space for two or three wheelchairs at the table aswell”.

He said that the understanding was that the CCTV would be up and running by August 1st.

South East Radio News contacted Mayor George Lawlor, he has made the reassurance that “all of the CCTV cameras will be live in the next couple of weeks following all of the initial ground works”.

