Parkinsonʼs Ireland Fundraiser ʽA Walk in the Park for Parkinsonʼsʼ Taking Place in Wexford

Parkinson’s Ireland’s flagship fundraiser, ‘A Walk in the Park for Parkinson’s.’ Sponsored by Home Instead, is just two weeks away, taking place on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m in Orchard Peace Park, Enniscorthy.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, September 21st

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Location: Orchard Peace Park, Enniscorthy

• Register: WalkinthePark.ie

Why Participate?

• Raise Awareness: Join us for a positive day of awareness and fundraising for Parkinson’s Disease and the essential services provided by Parkinson’s Ireland.

• Community Support: This annual event promises to be a fun day out for our members, their loved ones, and the public. Come together to support one another!

• Impact: By participating, you contribute to raising awareness about Parkinson’s as a condition and promoting better care and support for those living with Parkinson’s and their families.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO of Parkinson’s Ireland Shane O’Brien said: “We are delighted to launch our new annual fundraising event ‘A Walk in the Park for Parkinson’s.’ We are very grateful to Home Instead for their sponsorship and support of this event. In addition to raising much-needed funds for the services that Parkinson’s Ireland provides, the event will be an opportunity for the Parkinson’s community across Ireland to come together in a show of unity and support. We hope that this event will raise awareness of the fact that an estimated 18,000 people in Ireland have Parkinson’s and that it’s the fastest growing neurological condition.”

Danette Connolly, National Clinical Lead at Home Instead Ireland, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer’s. By partnering with Parkinson’s Ireland on their flagship Walk in the Park for Parkinson’s, we aim to raise awareness and foster a caring society that supports people living with Parkinson’s and their families. We encourage all Home Instead staff to participate and urge the public to join us.”

For more information visit parkinsons.ie

