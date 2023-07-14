Revenue seize cocaine worth 11 million euro at Rosslare Europort

Yesterday (13/07/2023), as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized almost 163kgs of cocaine at Rosslare Europort. The illicit drugs, with an estimated value of approximately €11.4 million, were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Daithi, in a horse box which had arrived from Cherbourg, France.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and one aged in their 30s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in County Wexford. Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public. have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.