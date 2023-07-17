St Josephs GAA club, Wexford are appealing for information following vandalism on their main pitch

St Josephs GAA club in Wexford are appealing for information following vandalism at their grounds.

According to the club, on Thursday night trespassers started a fire on their main pitch and overturned the temporary toilets causing criminal damage.

Dane Tyghe from the club says that this has hurt the people that have put so much work into the club:

“We want to provide a happy and safe environment for people to come and enjoy GAA. Its like a kick in the guts and a slap in the face for the people that have put so much work into the club.”

Over the last seven months the club have worked tirelessly to get the main pitch up to the standard it is now.

Mr. Tyghe went on to say that a lot of people that are associated with the club have been left feeling very upset about the situation.