Two accidents on Wexford roads this morning

There have been two separate road crashes in Wexford this morning resulting in 2 people being hospitalised.

The first incident occurred in Piercestown where a car overturned and the driver, a woman in her 70s was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where it is said that her injuries are not serious.

The second incident took place in the Drinagh area and involved a Garda car. A man was brought to hospital as a precautionary measure but his injuries’ are not said to be serious.

Sergeant Niall Maher said that the roads are now open and there are no further delays expected.