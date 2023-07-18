Enniscorthy flood relief scheme earliest start date 2026

There have been further delays to a start date for the Enniscorthy Flood Relief scheme.

Independent Councillor, Jackser Owens posed the question at yesterdays district meeting – to which he was given an earliest start date of 2026. Mr. Owens said that this is not a definite date and he has doubts that work would even start then.

Councillor Owens says that his letters to the Minister for Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, but all letters and invitations to meet have been ignored.

Mr. Owens voiced his frustrations when speaki9ng to South East Radio News stating that, “in the last couple of weeks we’ve had businesses flooded in Enniscorthy and houses. It can happen at anytime. It’s not good news for homes and businesses that have been flooded on many occasions that it might start in 2026 if it goes ahead at all”.